Shiga police: Body parts found in 2 locations likely from same person

SHIGA (TR) – Following the discovery of a dismembered corpse in Kusatsu City on Saturday, Shiga Prefectural Police have found another body part, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 11).

At around 8:25 a.m., a male jogger tipped off police about the corpse, which was floating in a drainage channel used for agriculture in the Shina area.

According to the Kusatsu Police Station, the body’s arms, head and legs had likely been severed with a knife, leaving only the torso.

At around 6:00 p.m. that same day, a team of about 60 officers scouring the surrounding area found another portion of a body, extending from the lower back to knee, on a river bank about 350 meters southwest of the first location.

The two body parts are likely from the same person, whose approximate age and gender are not known. But based on the size of the torso the person is believed to be an adult. The person likely died within the past several days, police said.

Police are continuing to search for other body parts. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday will be used to determine the cause of death. In addition to murder, the case is being investigated on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.