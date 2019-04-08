Shibuya ‘Scramble’ sleeping stunt under police scrutiny

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after footage uploaded to Twitter showed a popular social media star blocking pedestrian traffic during a stunt in Shibuya Ward, reports NHK (Apr. 8).

In the footage, posted on the account of @joeANDdream on March 28, four persons carry a bed with a man atop to the center of the famous “Scramble Crossing” in front of JR Shibuya Station.

In the intersection, which can have up to 3,000 pedestrians move across in both directions per green light, the man pretends to sleep with a blanket covering him. Onlookers then begin filming him as he simulates taking a nap.

Before the light changes back to red, the four pick the bed back up and hurry for the sidewalk. However, before the foursome reaches the edge of the pavement, one of them stumbles, sending the man tumbling. The five then scramble to their feet and pull the mattress and blanket to the curb.

The owner of the account is a popular figure on social media. In addition to 250,000 followers on Twitter, he maintains more than 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Since the incident caused pedestrian traffic to become stopped, police are investigating the matter on suspicion of a violation of the Road Traffic Act. Investigators are now analyzing the clip.

Last year, police arrested a graduate student for violating the same law for allegedly sitting down in the middle of an intersection in Kyoto City.