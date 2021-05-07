Security guard suspected of drugging and robbing 2 women in hotel

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a security guard who is suspected of drugging and robbing two women at a hotel in Seto City in separate incidents, reports Fuji News Network (May 6).

On the night of April 1, Naoki Wagatsuma, 54, allegedly forced one of the women, then 20, to consume a drink laced with a sleeping powder inside a room of the hotel.

While she was passed out, the suspect took 10,000 yen in cash and her mobile telephone, valued at around 40,000 yen.

“I didn’t take any money,” Wagatsuma was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Wagatsuma lives in Owariasahi City. Police first arrested him in April over a similar case involving the second woman, whom he met via a dating app.

“It is an aphrodisiac,” he falsely told the second woman, 22, in drugging her with a sleeping powder on March 2. He then allegedly took her mobile telephone and other items valued at around 70,000 yen.

Wagatsuma also denied the allegations in the second case, telling police he did not drug or rob the woman.