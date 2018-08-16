School clerk molested woman at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old male staff member at a high over the alleged molestation of a woman at her residence in Machida City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 16).

In the early morning hours of June 15, Tetsuya Iwasaki, a clerk at Shinjuku High School, entered the garden in gaining access to the first-floor residence through an unlocked side door and fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she slept.

Iwasaki then fled through after the woman resisted his advances, according to the Machida Police Station.

Iwasaki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it to taste the thrill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police first apprehended Iwasaki when he returned to the residence on July 1. An officer on patrol apprehended him when he entered the garden.