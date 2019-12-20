Saitama: Woman’s nude corpse found in Kawagoe love hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man after the corpse of a woman was found in a love hotel in Kawagoe City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 20).

At around 6:20 p.m., a staff member at the hotel, located in the Wakitahoncho area, tipped off police about “a woman collapsed atop a bed” inside one of the rooms.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, who was unclothed, with marks consistent with strangulation to her neck. The woman, believed to be in her 40s to 60s, was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At around noon that day, the woman is believed to have checked into the room with a man. At the time, he was wearing a jacket and cap.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man to question him about the case, which is being treated as murder.