Saitama: Woman found strangled in apartment; boyfriend missing

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a woman inside a residence in Saitama City on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (July 3).

At just past 5:00 p.m., officers working on an investigation entered the residence, located in Midori Ward, and found the body of the woman.

According to police, the neck of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, showed signs of strangulation.

The residence is occupied by a man in his 50s. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the woman. His whereabouts are not known.

Police entered the residence initially while working on a separate case.

In addition to working to confirm the identity of the woman, police are seeking the whereabouts of the man to question him about the case, which is being viewed as murder.