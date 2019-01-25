Saitama: Newborn found in convenience store toilet

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a newborn in a toilet of a convenience store in Niiza City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Jan. 24).

At around 1:00 p.m., a male customer found the infant girl — with her umbilical cord attached — inside a urinal at a toilet of an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Owada area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene took the infant into custody. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

An examination of security camera footage by police shows a woman using the toilet just before the discovery.

Police are now investigating whether the woman gave birth and exited the toilet, leaving the child behind.