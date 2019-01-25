 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Newborn found in convenience store toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 25, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a newborn in a toilet of a convenience store in Niiza City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Jan. 24).

At around 1:00 p.m., a male customer found the infant girl — with her umbilical cord attached — inside a urinal at a toilet of an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Owada area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene took the infant into custody. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A newborn was found in a convenience store toilet in Niiza City on Thurday (Twitter)

An examination of security camera footage by police shows a woman using the toilet just before the discovery.

Police are now investigating whether the woman gave birth and exited the toilet, leaving the child behind.

