Saitama: Middle school boy, 14, accused of fatally stabbing classmate

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a middle school boy over the alleged fatal stabbing of his male classmate in Tokorozawa City, reports TBS News (July 7).

On July 5, the youth, 14, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Kotaro Hongo, 13, in the in the upper body, including to the abdomen, at the residence of the suspect.

The victim was later confirmed dead as a result of loss of blood, police said.

“We got into a fight over a textbook,” the boy was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. The boy was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

Knife from the kitchen

Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim where among three boys studying for a test at the residence. Police later found bloodstains at the entrance and inside on the first floor. The knife used in the attack is believed to have come from the kitchen, investigative sources tell NHK (July 8).

An examination of the body of the boy showed wounds to the arms, indicating that he attempted to fight off the attack. There were also gashes to his head and face. The wounds to the chest were very deep, police said.

The victim and the suspect play on the school’s ping pong team. “With this being absolutely mortifying, I can not ever forgive the perpetrator,” the mother of Kotaro was quoted.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.