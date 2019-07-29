Saitama: Man threatens tax office with ‘Kyoto Animation-type’ attack

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who threatened to unleash a “Kyoto Animation-type” attack upon a tax office in Kawaguchi City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 29).

On July 26, Shunichiro Araki, of no known occupation, telephoned the Kawaguchi Tax Office and requested a meeting with a staff member.

“If a meeting is not possible, I will carry out a Kyoto Animation-type attack in which I ignite gasoline,” he reportedly threatened. “I will also cause a cerebral contusion in an ambush with a metal baseball bat.”

The Kawaguchi Police Station did not reveal whether the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of making threats on Sunday, admits to the allegations,.

According to police, Araki is possibly behind several other threatening calls received by the office since June. In the incidents, the caller expressed dissatisfaction in dealing with a staff member.

On July 18, Shinji Aoba, 41, is suspected of igniting gasoline inside the first floor of a studio for Kyoto Animation in Kyoto City. The subsequent blaze killed 35 people,