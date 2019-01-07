 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man suspected in pair of convenience store robberies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 7, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man suspected in a pair of robberies of convenience stores in Kazo City over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 6).

At around 11:30 p.m., a man entered an outlet of Family Mart and held a knife up to a cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

After the employee moved to a back room, the perpetrator fled empty-handed, police said.

A man robbed an outlet of Family Mart in Kazo City on January 5 (Twitter)

The same man is believed to have been behind the robbery of an outlet of 7-Eleven located 300 meters away about six hours later. In that case, the perpetrator thrust a knife at a clerk while holding a can of coffee. He then fled the scene with 39,000 yen in cash.

Believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the perpetrator was attired in a black coat.

