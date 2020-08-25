Saitama: Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of co-worker

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old company employee in connection with the fatal stabbing of a male co-worker in Asaka City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 25).

On Tuesday, the Asaka Police Station sent Kurahito Hino, a company employee, to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The suspect, who was found with a knife upon his apprehension, admits to the allegations, police said.

At around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, police received a distress call. “I stabbed a person,” the caller said.

Police later arriving at a road in the Hizaoricho area found Tadao Toma, 58, collapsed with wounds to his upper body. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police then determined that Hino, a resident of Niiza City, made the call and apprehended him while he held the bloodstained knife near the scene of the crime.

“Everyday, [Toma] was drinking noisily with colleagues,” the suspect was later quoted.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.