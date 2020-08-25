 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of co-worker

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 25, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old company employee in connection with the fatal stabbing of a male co-worker in Asaka City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 25).

On Tuesday, the Asaka Police Station sent Kurahito Hino, a company employee, to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The suspect, who was found with a knife upon his apprehension, admits to the allegations, police said.

At around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, police received a distress call. “I stabbed a person,” the caller said.

Kurahito Hino (Twitter)

Police later arriving at a road in the Hizaoricho area found Tadao Toma, 58, collapsed with wounds to his upper body. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police then determined that Hino, a resident of Niiza City, made the call and apprehended him while he held the bloodstained knife near the scene of the crime.

“Everyday, [Toma] was drinking noisily with colleagues,” the suspect was later quoted.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »