Saitama: Man, 50, fatally stabs neighbor in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male neighbor in Kawaguchi City on Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 1).

At around 6:30 p.m., the wife of Takeshi Ishii, 64, found him collapsed and bleeding at the entrance of their residence, located in the Shibatakagi area. “Somebody attacked my husband,” she said in calling police.

Ishii was transported to a hospital with multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen. However, he was confirmed dead about two hours later, the Kawaguchi Police Station said.

Officers later visited the nearby residence of Koji Fujiwara and found a knife with an 18.5-centimeter-long blade inside that is believed to have been used in the crime.

Fujiwara, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I had the intention to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police. “But I don’t want to talk about a motive.”

Police are investigating whether the change the charges against the suspect to murder.