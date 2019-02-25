Saitama: Man, 48, accused of fatally stabbing mother

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Saitama City last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 23).

At around 7:30 p.m. on February 22, Hiroaki Fukai, of no known occupation, allegedly used a fruit knife to repeatedly stab his mother, 75-year-old Yoshiko, in the back inside a room of the residence, located in the Uetakecho area of Kita Ward.

About 10 minutes later, Fukai tipped off police, saying, “I stabbed my mother.” Medical personnel arriving at the scene rushed Yoshiko to a hospital, but she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

The following day, police accused Fukai of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Fukai shared the residence with his mother. In addition to seeking a motive in the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.