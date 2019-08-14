Saitama man, 44, accused of molesting girl after following her for 2 km

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man living in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in the capital’s Adachi Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 14).

In May, Masakazu Kato, a part-time postal employee, came up from behind the girl in front of an elevator in the lobby of an apartment building. He then allegedly embraced her while fondling her body.

Kato, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since I have an interest in little girls, it was impossible for me to restrain myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, an examination of security camera footage showed that the suspect followed the victim over a distance of 2 kilometers prior to the incident.

Officers later seized about 200 DVDs containing footage of little girls from the residence of the suspect.

Police are now investigating whether to further accused Kato of violating the anti-child pornography law.