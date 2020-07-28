Saitama: Four firemen accused of raping woman in karaoke parlor

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested four fireman over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman inside a karaoke parlor in Saitama City last year, reports NHK (July 27).

Early on November 2, 2019, Shun Kato, 23, Yusuku Kaku, 25, Takaya Kotake, 23, and the fourth suspect are alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her late teens, inside a private room of the parlor, located in Omiya Ward.

Police allege that the woman was passed out, which prevented her from fending off the attack.

Upon arresting the suspects on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse on Monday, police did not reveal whether they admit to the allegations. They were sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Drinking with a separate group

The four suspects are acquaintances and stationed in various districts around the prefecture. Prior to the incident, they were customers at the parlor.

After seeing the woman, who had been drinking with a separate group, they invited her into their room. They were previously unacquainted with her.

After the incident, the woman and an acquaintance consulted with police. The suspects emerged as persons of interest after an examination of security camera footage at the parlor.