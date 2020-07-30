 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Cameroonian trio suspected in vehicle thefts

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 30, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested three male Cameroonian nationals who are suspected in a string of vehicle thefts in the Kanto area, reports TBS News (July 29).

In April, the trio, including 38-year-old Albert Wehetun, allegedly stole a truck from a vacant lot in the town of Nagatoro, Saitama.

All three suspects deny the allegations, the Omiya-Higashi Police Station said.

Albert Wehetun (Twitter)

Based on security camera footage, the three suspects are believed to have stolen a total of around 20 trucks in Saitama and Tochigi prefectures since last December.

The vehicles were taken to what suspects referred to as “the yard,” located in Ibaraki Prefecture. At this location, the suspects are believed to have disassembled the vehicles to sell the parts overseas.

