Road rage: Man who drove with woman on hood for 1 km ‘did not intend to kill’

IBARAKI (TR) – A road rage incident in Kasama City on Sunday included an elderly man driving for nearly kilometer with a woman atop the hood of his vehicle, police have revealed, reports NHK (April 4).

At around 12:30 p.m., Kansho Tashiro, a 78-year-old resident of Kasama, drove off with the woman, 30, atop the hood of the vehicle on National Route 355.

Police allege that Tashiro attempted to shake the woman from the hood by weaving and abruptly applying the brakes over a distance of 960 meters to kill her.

“I drove with the woman on the hood, but I did not intend to kill,” Tashiro told the Ishioka Police Station in commenting on allegations of attempted murder.

According to police, Tashiro is not acquainted with the woman, a dental hygienist living in Bando City.

Prior to the incident, they were both driving vehicles on the Joban Expressway. After getting into a dispute, they both exited at the Ishioka-Omitama Smart Interchange.

At some point thereafter, the woman got out and stood in front of Tashiro’s vehicle. As he drove off, she climbed onto the hood.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.