Record bust: Kanagawa cops seize 360,000 illegal adult video DVDs

OSAKA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police this week seized a record number of illegal adult video DVDs from a shop in Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 31).

According to police, manager Nobuhiro Kimura, 43, two other male employees and accomplices possessed three uncensored DVDs at the shop, located in the Nipponbashi area on Wednesday at around 1:00 p.m.

Under Japanese law, both male and female genitalia must be obscured.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, the Ebina Police Station said.

Police have also accused Kimura of working with accomplices over the alleged sale of 10 other illegal DVDs to a customer for 3,000 yen in November 15, 2019 at roughly 7:20 p.m.

Since opening about five years ago, the shop is believed to have accumulated 150 million yen in sales, police said.

Officers also seized about 360,000 illegal DVDs from the shop, which is a record haul for one location by the Kanagawa police.

Police learned about the operation last year during the investigation into a factory that produced illegal DVDs.