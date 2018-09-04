Real estate president arrested again for arranging offices for fraud rings

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a real estate president who is believed to have provided offices for fraud rings to use in their operations, reports TBS News (Sept. 3).

Takuma Shimazu, the 38-year-old president of the real estate company, used the name of acquaintance Koki Nagasaka, 58, in arranging for the rental of an office in Yokohama to a ring that specializes in so-called “special frauds” — often investment-related scams — in June of last year.

Shimazu denies the allegations, while Nagasaka admits involvement, according to the Ushigome Police Station. A third person was also arrested in the case.

Nagasaka was paid several tens of thousands of yen for his role in the crime while Shimazu collected four of 5 months rent from the suspects, police said.

The arrest is at least the second for Shimazu. Police believe the suspects helped arrange for 20 residences, which they referred to as hako-ya (feces house), to be used for the same purpose.