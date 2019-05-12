Real estate exec arrested after male corpse found in Nagoya garage

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested an executive at a real estate firm after the discovery of a male corpse likely belonging to an acquaintance in Nagoya, reports Nippon News Network (May 13).

In early April, Tomoaki Hirayama, 41, allegedly left the body of the man, believed to be in his 50s, in a garage in the Hongucho area of Minato Ward that is affiliated with the firm.

Hirayama was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Monday. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

The family of the acquaintance reported him missing on April 5. Over the course of the investigation, investigators learned that his credit card had been misappropriated, which led them to the corpse.

Upon the discovery on Sunday, the body was lying on the floor of the garage. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and the circumstances that led to his death, including that the man might have been murdered.