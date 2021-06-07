President of auto firm found murdered in Toyota

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the president of an automotive repair firm was found murdered in Toyota City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 7).

At around 1:20 p.m., an acquaintance of Yasutsugu Nakane, the president of Arcadia, found him collapsed face-down with blood pouring from wounds to his head inside the office in the Wakabayashi Higashimachi area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed him dead, police said.

According to police, Nakane, 61, had several wounds to the forehead and other areas of his head, likely due to him being struck with a blunt object. However, no murder weapon was found at the scene.

The acquaintance said that they had been communicating with Nakane at around 11:00 p.m. the day before. “He was associating with multiple people. So I wonder if something happened,” the acquaintance said.