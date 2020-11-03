Pair sought after yakuza shot outside Amagasaki convenience store

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are seeking two gunman after a shooting in Amagasaki City on Tuesday left two persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, seriously injured, reports NHK (Nov. 3).

At around 11:35 a.m., the perpetrators are believed to have used at least one gun to open fire at the two men in front of a convenience store in the Inaba Motomachi area.

Both victims, believed to be in their 60s, received wounds to the leg and hand. They were both conscious upon being transported to a hospital.

One of the victims in a member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi. Police suspect that the incident is connected to an ongoing dispute between the gang and its top rival, the Yamaguchi-gumi.

According to a witness, the gunmen, both aged around their 40s, fired two rounds. They both fled the scene after the incident. Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident took place about 900 meters from JR Tachibana Station.