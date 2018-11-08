Pair nabbed over use of counterfeit bills

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the use of counterfeit currency in the capital earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 7).

In the middle of June, Sho Kondo, 33, of no known occupation, used a fake 10,000-yen bill to pay a fare for a cab in Itabashi Ward, pocketing about 9,000 yen in change.

According to the Akasaka Police Station, the fake bill was produced on a printer at the residence of 27-year-old Takuya Kimura in Nerima Ward. For carrying out the act on behalf of Kimura, Kondo kept 5,000 yen.

Police did not reveal whether Kondo admits to the allegations. However, he said, “Since I know nothing [about the matter], I have nothing to say.” Kimura was arrested and sent to prosecutors previously.

Kondo and other persons are believed to have carried out similar crimes involving taxi drivers on about 10 occasions in June.