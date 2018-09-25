Ex-employee at hostess club made counterfeit currency on printer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee at a hostess club for passing a counterfeit bill he produced on a printer, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 25).

In June, Takuya Kimura, 27, allegedly passed a fake 10,000-yen note to a taxi driver in Itabashi Ward to cover a fare of 1,500 yen, pocketing the change.

During questioning, Kimura told police that he printed the note at home on a printer. “I did it for the money,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

Kimura became a person of interest for police after an examination of footage taken from an on board camera in the cab.

Since June, police have confirmed that up to eight other counterfeit notes have been passed to taxi drivers in the capital. Kimura is under investigation in those cases.