Pair nabbed for running illegal massage parlor in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager and an employee of a massage parlor operating illegally in the red-light district of Kabukicho, reports TV Asahi (July 4).

On July 2, Seizo Nagaya, the 67-year-old manager, employed a female Chinese national, 33, to allegedly provide sexual services to customers in private rooms.

According to police, such business is a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses given the location of operations, which is a building in the district.

Seizo Nagaya, left, and the female Chinese suspect (Twitter)

“I tried to instruct the employees to not provide sexual services,” said Nagaya, “but I have been arrested before.”

Last month, police issued a warning to Nagaya about the operations. However, the warning went unheeded.

Police believe that the business changed names and management over the past two years.

