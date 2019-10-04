Osaka: Man who bashed woman with hammer ‘did not intend to kill’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning a woman with a hammer in Toyonaka City on Friday, reports TBS News (Oct. 5).

At around 9:00 a.m., Yuya Fujii, of no known occupation, allegedly bashed the woman, 47, in the face and head on a street in the Kumanocho area.

The woman suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, the Toyonaka Police Station said.

After the incident, officers arriving at the scene found Fujii standing next to the collapsed woman. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“There was trouble regarding noise,” Fujii was quoted by police. “I did not intend to kill.”

The location is a residential area that includes a kindergarten, an elementary school and a park.