Osaka: Man bought garbage bags during suspected mask theft

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old man over the alleged theft of breathing masks in Osaka City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 26).

On the night of April 20 and the following morning, Yuji Morisako, of no known occupation, allegedly stole 10 boxes of masks (containing 30 each) from a medical supply store in Nishinari Ward.

The masks have a retail value of around 150,000 yen. He is also alleged to have stolen about 150,000 yen in cash from a register.

Morisako, who lives in the ward, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Morisako lives in the same ward. He surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage, which showed him entering the store twice.

In between visits, he purchased garbage bags at a convenience store nearby, according to footage shot in that store.