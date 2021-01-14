Osaka: Man suspected in 20 bag-snatching incidents

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old who is suspected of carrying out more than one dozen purse-snatching incidents in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 14).

Last September, Eiji Murakami allegedly used a motorbike to approach a woman, 64, on a footpath in the Umeda area of Kita Ward and steal her bag containing about 60,000 yen in cash as he passed her.

“I don’t know because I don’t remember [the matter],” Murakami told police in denying the allegations.

Police are aware of 20 similar cases of a person using a motorbike to steal bags in the city last year.

Based on security camera footage, Murakami, who lives in Ikuno Ward, was likely behind those cases, police said.