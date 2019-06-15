 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man stabs police officer, flees with gun

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 15, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a 26-year-old officer at a police box in Suita City early Sunday and fled with his loaded gun, reports NHK (June 16).

At around 5:30 a.m., a colleague of the officer found him collapsed at the Senriyama Police Box with a stab wound to the chest. The gun belonging to the officer, containing five rounds of ammunition, was also taken.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Standing up to 180 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a beige jacket, police said.

A police officer was stabbed in Suita City early Sunday (NHK)

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

The incident took place near Senriyama Station. Police have also issued a warning to local residents.

