Osaka: Man stabs police officer, flees with gun

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a 26-year-old officer at a police box in Suita City early Sunday and fled with his loaded gun, reports NHK (June 16).

At around 5:30 a.m., a colleague of the officer found him collapsed at the Senriyama Police Box with a stab wound to the chest. The gun belonging to the officer, containing five rounds of ammunition, was also taken.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Standing up to 180 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a beige jacket, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

The incident took place near Senriyama Station. Police have also issued a warning to local residents.