Osaka: Intruder slashes woman, mother with knife

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are searching for a man who a 31-year-old woman and her mother at the woman’s apartment in Osaka City’s Nishi Ward early Friday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 20).

At around 3:00 a.m., the woman tipped off police about “a man with a knife” who entered the fifth-floor apartment, located in the Minamihorie area, through a window on the balcony.

According to the Nishi Police Station, the woman awoke after hearing the intruder inside. He then slashed her in the left arm with the knife, causing a 10-centimeter-long gash.

The perpetrator then slashed her mother, 61, in the right arm. Neither victim suffered injuries considered serious, police said.

The woman live alone. Her mother and aunt were visiting at the time of the incident. The aunt was unharmed, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the intruder stands about 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black clothing, a breathing mask and a cap.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.