Osaka: Ex-pro boxer accused in fatal assault of ‘snack’ patron with remote control

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested former professional boxer Tomoaki Hashizume over the alleged fatal assault of a male bar patron in Matsubara City over the weekend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 18).

At around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Hashizume, 30, allegedly beat the face of Sosuke Asada, a 41-year-old part-time worker, with the remote control for a karaoke machine inside a “snack” hostess club.

Asada was transported to a hospital, but he was later confirmed dead about one hour later. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a cerebral contusion, according to the Matsubara Police Station.

On Monday, police sent Hashizume to prosecutors on suspicion of inflicting injury. Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

About 15 minutes before the incident, Hashizumi arrived at the snack with an acquaintance. He then got into a dispute with Asada and three other persons in his party over the sound from the karaoke machine.

In the incident, the suspect also allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old male acquaintance of Asada in the face with the control, causing a broken nose.

Hashimzume is currently a company employee living in Sakai City. In 2005, the suspect made his professional boxing debut in the super bantamweight class. In 16 bouts, he compiled a record of 12-2-2.