Osaka: Elderly woman found with knife in chest later dies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 19, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police earlier this month launched an investigation after a woman found with a knife in her chest in Shijonawate City later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5).

At around 4:10 p.m. on July 4, a passerby to a park in the Okayamahigashi area alerted police. “A woman has been stabbed,” the person said.

Officers from the Shijonawate Police Station arriving at the park found the woman, 81, lying face-up in front of park bench with a knife protruding from the left side of her chest. Her throat had also been slit.

The woman lived alone in a nearby apartment building. She had previously mentioned committing suicide to a son living in the immediate area.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.

