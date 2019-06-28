 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka cops launch murder case after man, 48, found bludgeoned to death

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a 48-year-old man in his residence in Osaka City’s Higashisumiyoshi Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (June 26).

At around 3:40 p.m., officers working off a tip found the body of Akihito Yoshikawa lying face-up atop a futon inside the ninth-floor residence, located in the Yata area.

According to police, the head of Yoshikawa showed signs of having been repeatedly beaten by a blunt object. The body, clothed only in a t-shirt, was covered by a blanket.

A man's corpse was found in his residence in Osaka City on Tuesday
A man’s corpse was found in his residence in Osaka City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Yoshikawa, who lived alone, worked part-time at a building maintenance company. Prior to the discovery, an employee of the company told police that he failed to arrive at work on Monday and Tuesday.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door of the residence was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »