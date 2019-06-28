Osaka cops launch murder case after man, 48, found bludgeoned to death

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a 48-year-old man in his residence in Osaka City’s Higashisumiyoshi Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (June 26).

At around 3:40 p.m., officers working off a tip found the body of Akihito Yoshikawa lying face-up atop a futon inside the ninth-floor residence, located in the Yata area.

According to police, the head of Yoshikawa showed signs of having been repeatedly beaten by a blunt object. The body, clothed only in a t-shirt, was covered by a blanket.

Yoshikawa, who lived alone, worked part-time at a building maintenance company. Prior to the discovery, an employee of the company told police that he failed to arrive at work on Monday and Tuesday.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door of the residence was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.