Olympic marathon silver medalist Eric Wainaina not indicted over alleged assault

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have decided not to indict Olympic marathon silver medalist Eric Wainaina, a native of Kenya, over the alleged drunken assault of two people earlier this year.

At around 10 p.m. on March 27, Wainaina, a silver medalist in the men’s marathon at the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, allegedly assaulted a teenage girl and a male station employee in his 50s at Komazawa-daigaku Station on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line.

According to investigators, Wainaina, 50, was drunk when he got into a fight with the girl inside a train carriage over the use of a mobile phone. He is alleged to have assaulted her on his way to the station office after she tried to stop him from walking away.

Upon arrival at the office, he slapped the station employee in the face, causing minor injuries.

During voluntary questioning, Wainaina said, “It is true that I assaulted someone.” He added, “There are times when I am drunk and don’t remember.”

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office decided not to indict Wainaina. The reasons for the decision have not been disclosed.