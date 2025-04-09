Okinawa man accused of raping girl in public toilet 8 years ago

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man living in Okinawa Prefecture over the alleged rape of a teenage girl in the town of Yorii eight years ago, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 8).

In July 2017, Takumi Yokuda, an employee for an organization living in Nago City, Okinawa, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl in a public toilet.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Yokuda denied the allegations. “I touched her body, but I did not sexually assault her,” the suspect said.

Prior to the incident, Yokuda is believed to have approached the girl, with whom he was not acquainted, as he was walking down a street. He then said, “I know where the restroom is.” He added, “Come here.” He then took her into a private stall in the public restroom and committed the crime.

Security camera technology

After the incident occurred, police examined security camera footage. However, they had not been able to identify the suspect due to the lack of security cameras near the scene.

However, analysis technology for security cameras has improved in recent years. With the improvement, police were able to identify a male acquaintance of Yokuda who is believed to have been with him prior to the incident. As a result, Yokuda’s involvement came to light.

At the time of the incident, Yokuda was living in the town of Yorii and working as a temporary employee.