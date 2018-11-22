Nozomi Aso handed prison term over use of stimulant drugs

KANAGAWA (TR) – The Yokohama District Court on Wednesday handed adult video (AV) actress Nozomi Aso a 20-month prison term, four months of which will be suspended, over the use and possession of stimulant drugs.

In handing down the ruling, presiding judge Katsuei Yoshida said that the purpose of the suspended period, which extends for two years, is for Aso to attend a substance abuse prevention program. The prosecution had sought a prison term of three years and six months.

In February, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the residence of Aso, 33, in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward and found 57 grams — the equivalent of around 1,000 doses — of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Officers later arrested Aso, whose real name is Aya Shimazaki, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Aihei Takahata, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law. While in custody, Aso suffered a brain hemorrhage and a stillbirth.

On Wednesday, Aso did not speak at the court. However, she offered an apology during the third hearing of her trial on November 14. “I am sorry I did something so dreadful. I am reflecting upon my sins,” she said.

Top of the sales chart

Aso, a native of Yokohama, made her debut in the AV industry for label SOD Create in June of 2012. That title subsequently zoomed up to the top of sales chart the following month at distribution site DMM.com.

The conviction is Aso’s second. In 2016, she was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Later that year, she was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for three years. Several months later, she became acquainted with Takahata.