Niigata: Woman’s corpse with knife in back found in forest

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a forest in Tokamachi City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 12).

At around 4:20 p.m, a male off-road motorcyclist tipped off police, saying “there appears to be person’s corpse” on a mountain road in the Date area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman’s body, which had turned partially skeletal, with a knife plunged in her back.

The results of an autopsy indicated that she had suffered several bone fractures and stab wounds. She is believed to have died earlier this month, police said.

Believed to be in her 20s, she stood about 163 centimeters tall. She was clothed in a black sweater and light blue pants. She was not wearing shoes, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the woman. In addition to murder, police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.