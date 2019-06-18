NHK producer accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male producer for public broadcaster NHK over the alleged molestation of a woman in Nerima Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 17).

At around 1:30 a.m. on February 23, Hiroshi Abe, a 41-year-old producer in a special project division of the broadcasting department, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 40s, and grabbed both of her shoulders. He then fondled her body.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, the Nerima Police Station said.

Abe, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “Since I have no memory [of the incident], I do not understand [the reason for my arrest],” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the woman returned home and tipped off police. Abe surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. Police now investing whether the suspect was drunk at the time.

Abe joined NHK in 2004. He has worked on the documentary series “NHK Special” and the news program “Close-up Gendai.”

“It is regrettable that a staff member was arrested,” a representative of NHK was quoted. “We will confirm the facts and cooperate with the investigation.”