Newborn’s corpse found in station locker in Kamakura

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a newborn inside at a railway station in Kamakura City last week, reports TBS News (June 4).

At around 2:30 p.m. on June 4, a security guard for the building housing JR Ofuna Station visited a koban police box. “There’s something suspicious inside a locker,” the guard said.

Officers arriving at Lumine Wing Ofuna found the body of the child wrapped in a towel inside the coin-operated locker.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. The gender of the newborn and approximate time of death are not known, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage to determine who last used the locker.

The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.