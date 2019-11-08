Newborn’s corpse found buried in Shimbashi park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a newborn’s corpse at a park in Minato Ward on Friday, reports NHK (Nov. 8).

At around 10:45 a.m., police received a report about “what appears to be an infant buried” at Italy Park, located in the Higashi Shimbashi area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the right arm and head of the body protruding from the soil between some trees on the park’s south side. The gender of the infant is not known.

The location of the discovery is about 500 meters north of JR Hamamatsucho Station.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.