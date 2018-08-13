Nagoya ward mayor accused of attempting to extort sex worker

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested the mayor of Mizuho Ward over the alleged attempted extortion of a female sex worker whom he had extended a loan earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 13).
On May 21, Toshiyuki Kaneda allegedly sent an email via telephone to the woman, 39, in which he said he had sought the assistance of the yakuza over repayment of the loan. “Are you avoiding repaying the large amount of money?” Kaneda reportedly wrote.
Kaneda denies the allegations. “I have no recollection of using a threat to collect the money,” the suspect was quoted by the Midori Police Station.
「暴力団が取り立てに行く」 名古屋・瑞穂区長を逮捕
愛知・名古屋市の瑞穂区長の男が、金を貸していた女性に「暴力団が取り立てにいく」などとメールを送り、現金を脅し取ろうとしたとして逮捕された。https://t.co/FKSAJcmlVT#FNN pic.twitter.com/u0yBDpBH3g
— Fuji News Network (@FNN_News) August 12, 2018
According to police, Kaneda became acquainted with the woman as a customer at her fuzoku (or commercial sex) parlor. In the middle of February, he loaned her 300,000 yen.
Earlier this month, Kaneda sent several more emails to the woman in which he sought repayment of the loan. On August 10, she consulted with police.
In 1982, Kaneda became a civic employee. He became mayor of Mizuho in April of 2016.
“Sorry though it was quite an idea man,” said Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura before reporters on Sunday. “After we confirm the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly.”