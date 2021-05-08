Nagoya man accused of attempting to rape woman

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman in Nagoya earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 7).

In April, Tomoaki Notoya, a company employee, allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 30s, in Naka Ward. He is then alleged to have attempted to rape the woman.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted coerced intercourse, Notoya partially denied the allegations. “I did not intend to rape,” he told police.

Notoya, who is not acquainted with the woman, lives in Showa Ward. He is believed to have gained access to the residence through an unlocked window.

The woman lives alone. As the incident unfolded, she resisted the attack, causing the suspect to flee.

Notoya later surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.