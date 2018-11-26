Miyazaki police launch murder investigation after 6 corpses found in residence

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after six corpses were found at a residence in the town of Takachiho on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 26).

At around 11:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip found the body of a woman outside the residence, located in the Oshikata area. Five more bodies — two women and three men — were later found inside.

According to the Takachiho Police Station, all of the persons were confirmed dead at the scene. As well, each of the bodies exhibited undisclosed wounds.

About 40 minutes before the discovery, a relative of the occupants contacted police, saying that they had been out of contact for an extended period.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies and causes of death.