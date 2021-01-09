Miyagi man accused of hiring hitman to take out acquaintance’s father

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for hiring a hitman to kill the father of an acquaintance at his home in the town of Shibata last year, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 8).

At around 8:10 p.m. on September 11, Mitsuru Mori, a 45-year-old employee in the construction industry, allegedly stabbed Tetsuo Mori, 74, at the entrance of the victim’s residence in the Kitafunaoka area.

Mori — whose name is written differently in kanji characters from that of the victim — is also alleged to have stabbed Mori’s 70-year-old wife in the abdomen and other parts of her body. He then fled the scene.

Mori was later confirmed dead due to loss of blood. His wife suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

On Friday, police said that Takaaki Iwami hired Mori through a post for “underground work” via a social-networking service to carry out the crime. They were previously unacquainted.

Police also said that Mori and Iwami have been accused of murder and attempted murder. However, police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Money-related problems

Mitsuru Mori lives in Aichi Prefecture. Meanwhile, Iwami lives in the town of Yamamoto, Miyagi.

Prior to carrying out the crime, Mori used a rented vehicle to drive from Gifu Prefecture to Miyagi. After the incident, he returned to Gifu in the same vehicle.

Mori surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

The son of the victims, who also lives in the residence, is an acquaintance of Iwami. Police believe that Iwami had money-related problems with the elder Mori.