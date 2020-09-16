Miyagi: Intruder fatally stabs man, 74, in residence

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police are searching for an intruder who fatally stabbed a man and injured his wife at their residence in the town of Shibata last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 15).

At around 8:10 p.m., the intruder entered the residence, located in the Kitafunaoka area, and stabbed Tetsuo Mori, 74, in the left side of his abdomen.

The perpetrator also slashed the elbow of Mori’s 70-year-old wife. He then fled the scene.

Mori was later confirmed dead. The cause of death was loss of blood. His wife’s injury is not considered serious, the Ogawara Police Station said.

Prior to the incident, Mori went to answer the door. The attack took place at the entrance.

Police also revealed that the intruder carefully planned the attack and had a strong intent to kill. During the incident, he also stabbed Mori in the rib cage, causing at least one broken rib.

Police believe that the intruder fled the scene by car. A murder weapon has not been found.