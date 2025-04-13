Miyagi cops launch murder case after corpse of missing woman found on beach

MIYAGE (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after the corpse of a missing woman was found on a beach in Iwanuma City on Sunday, reports NHK (Apr. 14).

A little after 10 a.m., a man out walking called the police to report that he had seen a person collapsed on the sand in Shimonogo.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found nursery school teacher Yuka Yukishi, 35, lying face-up. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Yukishi, who lived in Taihaku Ward, Sendai City, was wearing clothes but had no belongings. She had multiple wounds to the chest.

Yukishi’s family had filed a missing person report earlier this year, saying that she had gone out alone and not returned.

Based on the condition of the body, police are investigating the case as murder.