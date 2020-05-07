 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Missing Vietnamese national found murdered in Toyama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 7, 2020

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after the corpse of a missing Vietnamese national was found in Toyama City earlier this week, reports TBS News (May 7).

On Tuesday, the corpse of Nguyen Van Duc, a 21-year-old technical intern, was found in a gutter outside his residence by an acquaintance.

The following day, the Toyama-Chuo Police Station said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Nguyen died due to a loss of blood from stab wounds to the abdomen and neck. He died about one month ago.

Body of Nguyen Van Duc was found outside his residence in Toyama City on Tuesday (Twitter)

According to police, the whereabouts of Nguyen became unknown on April 2. Five days later, persons connected to him lodged a missing persons report with police.

Upon a search of his residence, some items were found to be missing, police said.

The acquaintance found Nguyen’s body after noticing a foul smell during the visit.

