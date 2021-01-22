 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mie: Suspected thief of women’s underwear found with 150 pairs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 22, 2021
Mie police found 150 pairs of women’s underwear in the residence of a suspected thief

MIE (TR) – The security camera footage shows a man surveying the interior of a laundromat before stealthily reaching into drying machines and stuffing garments into his pocket.

That man, Mie Prefectural Police say, is Shinya Matsumiya, a 32-year-old company employee.

On Wednesday, police arrested Matsumiya over the alleged theft of three items of women’s underwear from that laundromat in Suzuka City last December 21, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 21).

Shinya Matsumiya (Twitter)

“Since I am interested in women’s underwear, I resorted to theft,” Matsumiya told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police had previously searched the residence of Matsumiya and discovered about 150 women’s garments, including brassieres and panties.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect also stole garments found inside his residence.

