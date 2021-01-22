Mie: Suspected thief of women’s underwear found with 150 pairs

MIE (TR) – The security camera footage shows a man surveying the interior of a laundromat before stealthily reaching into drying machines and stuffing garments into his pocket.

That man, Mie Prefectural Police say, is Shinya Matsumiya, a 32-year-old company employee.

On Wednesday, police arrested Matsumiya over the alleged theft of three items of women’s underwear from that laundromat in Suzuka City last December 21, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 21).

“Since I am interested in women’s underwear, I resorted to theft,” Matsumiya told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police had previously searched the residence of Matsumiya and discovered about 150 women’s garments, including brassieres and panties.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect also stole garments found inside his residence.