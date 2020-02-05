Mie: Ex-yakuza fires shots at residence of no. 2 Yamaguchi-gumi boss

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a former gangster after several shots were fired at a home in Kuwana City that belongs to the number-two boss of the Yamaguchi-gumi criminal syndicate, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 5).

At around 1:30 p..m, Yuji Taniguchi, a 73-year-old former Yamaguchi-gumi member, fired several shots with a handgun at the entrance of the residence of 72-year-old Kiyoshi Takayama.

Four bullet holes were found in a cafe at the front of the residence. No persons were present at the time, and there were no injuries in the incident, police said.

After seizing at least one firearm from Taniguchi, police accused him of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. “I fired three or four shots,” the suspect said.

“I hold a grudge against the Kodo-kai,” the suspect added in referring to the gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi that was founded by Takayama.

Yamaguchi-gumi split

In 2015, the Yamaguchi-gumi split, with some members leaving to form the rival Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.

Taniguchi quit the Yamaguchi-gumi, which is Japan’s largest syndicate, before the split, police said.

Suspecting that the incident is related to the dispute between the gangs, police are investigating whether Taniguchi is now connected to the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.