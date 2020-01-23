Medical practitioner accused of raping pregnant patient at Adachi clinic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a medical practitioner over the alleged rape of a pregnant patient at his clinic in Adachi Ward last year, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 23).

Over a 40-minute period starting at around 2:45 p.m. on November 21, Masayuki Yaoi, the 55-year-old director of the Yaoi Clinic, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, while sexually assaulting her.

“Please say that you like the teacher,” he reportedly said.

Yaoi, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “She was my type,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The incident took place during the fourth visit by the woman to the clinic. During the consultation, Yaoi took her to a private room and carried out the alleged crime.

Afterward, the woman reported the matter to a nearby police box.

With a number of other women having lodged similar reports on Yaoi,

police are continuing the investigation.